24 verified sightings of Asian hornet - NPWS

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has confirmed 24 verified sightings of the Asian hornet in Ireland as of September 9.

Two nests have been detected, both in Co. Cork, with the sightings mainly relating to these two nests.

The Asian hornet, which is an invasive species, is a highly effective predator of honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.

Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, the Asian hornet could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination more widely.

The NPWS said that all reports of the insect are being followed up.

It added that the Asian Hornet Management Group (AHMG) is following international evidence and best practice in its response.

"The AHMG recognises the threat that the Asian hornet poses to pollinators in Ireland and is actively engaging with beekeepers' associations as the situation evolves.

"The group has met on several occasions with representatives of beekeeper organisations," a spokesperson for NPWS said.

The NPWS has entered into an agreement with the University of Galway and Irish Pest Control Association to develop a rapid deployment model for future sightings.

As part of this agreement, bespoke training will be developed for pest controllers.

"The experience of discoveries in Cork and their subsequent removal will form the basis of a working protocol for future incursions.

"We are not aware of any other active Asian hornet nests at this time but are remaining vigilant and encouraging reporting of suspect sightings," the spokesperson added.

Members of the public are again being asked to report any sightings of Asian Hornet, along with a photograph to the National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC).

The NPWS stressed the importance of photographic evidence. Out of the hundreds of submitted records to the NBDC that are reported as “Asian hornet”, only a tiny faction (about 1%) were actually confirmed as the insect.

NPWS conservation rangers from across Cork have been working continuously since the first sighting was reported at the start of August, along with experts from the National Biodiversity Data Centre, the National Museum of Ireland and with local beekeepers to locate a nest.

The first nest was located in a private garden on the south side of the city, and safely removed on September 5.

Further sightings of the Asian hornet in the Cork area were simultaneously investigated leading to the discovery of a second nest in Cobh on the evening of September 5.

Asian Hornet

This nest was significantly smaller than the first nest, and is located roughly 10km from the first site.

This nest was successfully controlled and removed on September 9and transported to the National Museum for further testing and analysis.

In Dublin, traps have been in place ever since the a sighting of the Asian hornet was recorded a month ago.

The traps cover a radius of about 250m out from the location of the sighting

"Traps consistently return wasps but not hornets. This would indicate that while the traps work, there are no hornets are in the vicinity.

"It looks increasingly like the Dublin sighting is a blow-in, however the traps will continue to be monitored and NPWS will respond if required," the NPWS spokesperson said.