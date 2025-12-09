5 farmers and a tractor retailer on Revenue's new list of tax defaulters

Revenue has today (Tuesday, December 9) published its latest list of tax defaulters which includes five farmers and a tractor retailer.

According to Revenue there were 14 cases of "misuse of marked mineral oil" (green diesel) in the list for quarter three, 2025, which covers the period July 1 to September 30.

Out of the 14 people who were named in the defaulters list in relation to the misuse of marked mineral oil, two were farmers.

One was based in Co. Tipperary and was fined €2,500 while another was located in Co. Galway and was fined €3,000.

Nine of these people on the defaulters list in relation to the misuse of green diesel had ‘not known’ as their occupation; while three others were PAYE employees.

Tax defaulters list

Also included in the latest tax defaulters list are details of 30 settlement cases.

"Settlements are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour," according to Revenue.

The total settlement amount in relation to the 30 cases was €10.5 million.

One of these cases was Paul Kelly, a farmer/landlord of Woodview, Castletown, Co. Kildare, who settled the sum of €176,192 for under-declaration of income tax.

In Co. Limerick, James Bateman of Beechlawn, Fanningstown, Fedamore, a company director/farmer/landlord, settled the sum of €97,516 for the same charge.

Also in Limerick, Andrew Ryan of Boherduff, Caherelly, Grange, a company director/farmer/landlord, settled a total sum of €131,670 for under-declaration of income tax.

Meanwhile Pat Timmins Tractor Sales Limited of Killinure House, Killinure, Tullow, settled a sum of €359,964 for non-declaration of VAT.

Revenue

Latest information from Revenue in relation to settlement cases in the period July 1 to September 30 showed that:

5 cases were less than €100,000;

cases were less than €100,000; 20 cases fall between €101,000 and €500,000;

cases fall between €101,000 and €500,000; 3 cases exceeded €501,000 but doesn’t exceed €1,000,000;

cases exceeded €501,000 but doesn’t exceed €1,000,000; 2 cases exceeded €1,000,000;

cases exceeded €1,000,000; 7 cases in which the settlement was not fully paid by September 30, 2025.

Revenue confirmed that €3,356,681 was the amount unpaid by September 30, 2025.