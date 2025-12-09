54,000 homes, farms and businesses without electricity

ESB Networks has said it is working to restore electricity supply to some 54,000 customers who are impacted by Storm Bram.

These impacted customers are predominately located in counties Wexford, Cork, Tipperary, Kildare, Dublin, Meath and Westmeath.

ESB said that with the "dynamic nature" of this weather event, and with Met Éireann's weather warnings still in place, further outages can be expected.

"Weather conditions associated with Met Éireann's Status Orange and Yellow warnings have led to outages throughout today (Tuesday, December 9) as Storm Bram causes substantial damage to the electricity network," a statement from ESB Networks said.

"ESB Network crews and partner contractors have been deployed to assess the damage, make the network safe and restore electricity supply in challenging conditions," the statement added.

"We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank impacted customers for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power.

The ESB said it will update estimated restoration times as soon as we have assessed the network damage, and these will be available on the PowerCheck website.

The ESB is advising customers to sign up for the "Keep me Updated" option on PowerCheck to receive updates on the power supply status.

The ESB statement also stressed the following public safety message: "If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch these as they are live wires and extremely dangerous.

Any damage to electricity infrastructure should be reported by calling 1800 372 999.

Storm Bram

At present, there are two Status Orange wind warnings and one Status Yellow wind warning from Met Éireann in effect.

A Status Orange wind warning has been in effect for Co. Donegal since 2:00p.m and will remain in effect until 9:00p.m tonight.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been in effect for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, and all of Connacht.

This warning came into effect at 11:00a.m this morning and will remain in place until 7:00p.m.

Separately to these Status Orange warnings, a Status Yellow wind warning has been in place for the whole country since 6:00a.m this morning and will remain in place until 9:00p.m tonight.