Agriland and National Dairy Council to launch 'Farmer Ambassador' series

Agriland Media Group is pleased to collaborate with the National Dairy Council (NDC) on a series of articles which will shine a spotlight on the council's Farmer Ambassadors.

These ambassadors champion the role of farmers and their families in supporting initiatives to make Irish dairy more sustainable and environmentally-friendly.

They also share their experiences of the farm-based, grass-fed dairy production system in Ireland and the realities of daily farm life.

This new series will help farmers better understand the value and impact of the Ambassador Programme and show how these farmers represent the sector at events, in schools, at festivals, and in national campaigns

Farmer Ambassador Series

Over the next four weeks, the series will feature:

Week 1: Eamonn Sheehan, who will discuss school visits to his farm and the EU School Milk Scheme.

Week 2: Brendan Walsh, who will share his experience as a Farmer Ambassador travelling to Brussels for the European Milk Forum.

Week 3: Kate and Shane Fitzgerald, who will discuss Shane's experiences at Bord Bia Bloom this year, while Kate will discuss joining Rachel Allen on stage for a cooking demo at Savour Kilkenny Food Festival.

Week 4: Emma Walls will outline all NDC public engagement and ambassador activity throughout 2025.

National Dairy Council

National Dairy Council (NDC) was established in 1964 as a semi-state body, and changed from a semi-state body to a private farmer-funded organisation in 1973.

It aims to champion the role of sustainable, quality, pasture-based dairy production and its nutrition benefits in supporting healthier and more active living.

According to the NDC, while it has "a proven track record in promoting dairy products", it is now working to "actively promote farmers and dairy farming’s social license to operate in Ireland".

Follow the NDC Farmer Ambassador series each week on Agriland to learn more about what the NDC does for farmers and the wider farming community.