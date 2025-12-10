Top end tanker from Bauer featuring 24m Vogelsang boom set for LAMMA

The Austrian company Bauer will exhibit one of its signature poly-tankers, a 21,000L tandem axle unit featuring a new contactless forced steering system for the rear axle, at LAMMA.

The tanker to be shown will be fitted with a Vogelsang 24m Swing Max5 dribble bar, illustrating the range of application hardware which can now be chosen to go with the company's machines.

Bauer's portfolio of high-specification poly and steel tankers is aimed at bigger farms and contractors handling amounts large of slurry from dairy, pig, and other livestock units, or digestate from anaerobic digestion (AD) biogas plants.

Tankers to suit

In addition to their robust build, there is a considerable variation in terms of features and layout to ensure that these bespoke tankers best meet the requirements of their owners and operators.

The tank itself is constructed from hand-layered woven polyester sheets, a method which saves weight whilst also being impervious to corrosion.

Bauer resin tankers are made to be tough and resistant to both slurry and the elements

They are finished with an outer layer of Gelcoat which protects against the corrosive effects of its contents, as well as exterior contaminants and the elements.

A further advantage claimed for this method of construction is that it is easy to keep clean and looking fresh, adding to its resale value and so reducing the cost of ownership.

Bauer have also developed new field application control software enabling variable application rate, and this to will be on show at the event.

Pumps and separators

Also to be shown at LAMMA will be examples of Bauer’s comprehensive range of Helix, submersible and power take-off (PTO)-driven pumps alongside slurry separators.

These will give a taste of the wide range of slurry separators from Bauer and Fan Separator, a Bauer subsidiary.

Amongst the items on show will be a Fan PS3.3 Green Bedding unit capable of producing a soft lining material for cow cubicles, and an Elevator fully-integrated mobile set-up with variable discharge height.

Irrigation advances from Bauer

Bauer will be taking the opportunity at LAMMA to introduce its Rainmaster A4 series reel irrigator, which enters the range between the current compact A series and larger T series.

This is designed for use in smaller fields across all agricultural, horticultural and livestock enterprises.

It is available with Bauer’s own polyethylene (PE) hose in diameters up to 75mm and in lengths up to 250m.

The Bauer Rainstar A4 shares the same design features as the rest of the range, including galvanised chassis

Flow rates of between 12-48m3/h will aid fine tuning of irrigation schedules while Bauer’s wide-angle SR101 sprinkler delivers uniform water distribution across runs up to 70m wide.

Boom systems are available as an alternative, providing a less aggressive irrigation for more delicate crops.