8,000 homes, farms and businesses without power this morning

Some 8,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power this morning following Storm Bram.

The storm stuck Ireland yesterday (Tuesday, December 9), triggering several Status Orange warnings from Met Éireann for most of the country.

Yesterday evening, in the midst of the storm, there were some 54,000 premises without power, with the impacted customers predominately located in counties Wexford, Cork, Tipperary, Kildare, Dublin, Meath, and Westmeath.

ESB Networks said yesterday evening that further outages were expected due to the nature of the storm.

ESB crews had been working to restore electricity to customers without power.

As of 7:00a.m this morning, there were 8,000 homes, farms, businesses without power as a result of Storm Bram.

ESB Networks said: "We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank impacted customer for their patience as our crews continue to work to safely retore power."

The ESB reiterated the public safety warning on fallen electricity infrastructure, saying: "If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

"Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999," ESB Networks said.

Weather warnings

Although Storm Bram has now passed, Met Éireann has issued a further weather warning for wind.

The Status Yellow warning for wind is in place for counties Galway, Mayo, and Kerry.

There will be strong and gusty southerly winds mainly affecting coastal parts.

Met Éireann said that potential impacts include: debris and loose objects displaced; some fallen trees and branches; and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning will be in effect from midnight until 7:00a.m on Thursday (December 11).

Storm reconstitution

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon and Minister of State for forestry Michael Healy-Rae have announced a new reconstitution scheme for private forest owners affected by Storm Darragh and Storm Éowyn earlier this year.

The level of support under the reconstitution scheme for windblow depends on whether the forest was insured for the costs of reconstitution at the time of the storms.

Applications for the scheme will open in early 2026. Applicants to the scheme will need to hold a valid felling licence. The conditions of the felling licence will continue to apply.