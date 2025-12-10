MP welcomes re-opening of GB markets for NI exports

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) agriculture spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, has welcomed DAERA’s announcement that some live animal exports from Northern Ireland to Great Britain (GB) for slaughter, markets, breeding, and production, are allowed to resume.

Lockhart said: “The recent bluetongue movement restrictions have thrown our livestock sector into turmoil.

“This is welcome news for herd and flock keepers, with the decision based on scientific advice, ongoing surveillance data and consultation with GB authorities.

“Unfortunately, farmers residing within the temporary control zones are still prohibited to move livestock off farm, except for the licensed movement of animals direct to slaughter.”

Animal movements into the two designated 20km control zones are now permitted via a licence that can be downloaded from the DAERA website.

‘Uncertainty’

“There has been mounting uncertainty since the emergence of BTV-3 [bluetongue virus] in Co. Down,” Lockhart said.

"Northern Ireland’s BTV-free status was suspended, leading to a ban on the movement of cattle and sheep GB.

“Farmers located outside the designated control zones have also faced significant trade implications.

“The ban on the export of pedigree breeding stock and animals destined for the food chain was implemented almost overnight.”

Lockhart said that the alarm was raised by sheep farmers “who are unable to ship their cull ewes and lambs direct to slaughter in GB”.

“Pedigree cattle breeders with bulls entered for the February sales in Carlisle and Stirling were also voicing their concerns," she added.

The Upper Bann MP said she has been seeking clarity, and pressing DAERA to resolve the situation.

She said: “It is crucial we work to protect and maintain market outlets for NI livestock.

"I raised concerns with Northern Ireland’s chief vet, Brian Dooher, during a telephone conversation last weekend.

“There will be significant volumes of lambs coming from local farmers in the coming weeks, and Northern Ireland’s three processing plants won’t be able to cope with the numbers.

"Farmers have also been concerned that the market restrictions were starting to drive prices down."

Measures announced

The measures announced yesterday (Tuesday, December 9) permit the movement of livestock from farms outside the temporary control zone to Great Britain with immediate effect.

There are no extra stipulations beyond normal export requirements, and exporters are advised to contact their vet to make the necessary arrangements.

“This is a significant step forward,” Lockhart commented.

She added: ”Whilst I welcome the re-opening of Northern Ireland exports, my focus remains firmly with those who are still impacted by the BTV standstill.

“I am also calling for support and mitigation measures for those impacted. Expanded testing and surveillance may help to accelerate decision making and relax regulations.”