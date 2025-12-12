AD planning guidelines expected early in 2026

Guidelines to help authorities in assessing planning applications for biomethane plants are expected early in 2026.

Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O'Brien said a biomethane implementation sub-group has recently been established to oversee the preparation of a support document, to assist local representatives and planning authorities.

This comes following the National Biomethane Strategy being published in May 2024.

"Implementation of the strategy is an ongoing process of collaboration across key government departments and agencies," Minister O'Brien said.

"The biomethane implementation group has been established to oversee implementation of the strategy and delivery of the 25 key strategic actions to ensure the necessary infrastructure and supports are in place to support development of an indigenous biomethane industry of scale."

Framework

Anaerobic digestion (AD) has been a "relatively small sector" in Ireland to date, the minister said.

"However, there is a robust regulatory framework in place to underpin the further development of the AD industry in Ireland and harness the benefits of biomethane," he said.

"For example, plants involved in AD of animal by-products or derived products must be approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Depending on the plants activity various licences are required from the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Onsite health and safety is regulated by the Health and Safety Authority and the plants connection to the gas network is regulated through the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and Gas Networks Ireland’s procedures and standards."

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage has responsibility for the overall development of national planning policy and legislation.

"However, AD and other integrated assets are required to undergo a planning process to ensure proper consideration of a range of factors including location, visual impact, land-zoning plans, and ecology," Minister O'Brien added.

"Guidelines and requirements for these are currently set out through several acts, policy documents, spatial strategies, and development plans.

"Projects above a certain threshold are also required to complete an environmental impact assessment."