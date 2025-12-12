Met Éireann issues weather warnings for the weekend

Weather warnings have been issued for this weekend.

A Status Yellow rain warning will come into effect at 6:00p.m on Saturday (December 13) and remain until 12am on Monday.

This warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Limerick, and all of Connacht.

Met Éireann said there will be spells of heavy rain, with flood risk increased due to high river levels and saturated ground.

Likely impacts include: river and surface water flooding; difficult travelling conditions; and poor visibility.

Another rain warning has been issued for counties Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, in place for all of Sunday and until 3:00a.m on Monday.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry.

This warning is in place for all of Sunday, remaining until 6:00a.m on Monday.

Periods of heavy rain during this time may lead to travel disruption and some flooding.

According to Met Éireann, indications for the weather on Monday currently suggest rain may linger over the south-east with drier and brighter conditions elsewhere.

There may also be sunny spells and scattered showers that will become isolated through the day.

Highest temperatures of 8° to 11° in light westerly winds can be expected.