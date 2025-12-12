€6.4m announced for 94 animal welfare charities around the country

Over €6.4 million in funding has been announced for animal welfare charities.

The funding has been allocated to 94 charities nationwide.

This allocation is the highest ever awarded under the Animal Welfare Grants Programme, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said that the welfare of animals continues to be a "priority" for his department.

"I am delighted to be in a position to provide the highest ever allocation under the grants programme to animal welfare charities throughout the country," the minister said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank the staff and all the volunteers in these organisations for their dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes to animals in their care."

The funding provided this year rewards those organisations that have a proven track record in rehoming, providing education to the public on animal welfare, and guidance to prevent welfare problems in the future.

Responsibility of a pet

In advance of the Christmas season, Minister Heydon urged the public to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas.

"A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility," he said.

"Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment.

"New owners should ensure that they source their pet responsibly from a reputable source such as a charity or a reputable breeder.”

Animal welfare strategy

Minister Heydon recently launched a public consultation on the development of a new animal welfare strategy for 2026 to 2030.

The six-week consultation process, which runs until January 2, 2026, will allow the public and all interested stakeholders to provide feedback to the Department of Agriculture.

It is expected that the new strategy will be launched next year.