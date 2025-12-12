Consignments of lamb set to return to UK after being seized in France

A number of lorries carrying British lamb carcasses have been released to return to the UK after they were seized at a border control post in Calais, France this week, according to the UK's National Sheep Association (NSA).

The consignments, which were worth approximately £650,000 combined, were impounded by the French veterinary control service (SIVEP) due to reported traces of wool being found on individual carcasses.

All product on the lorries was originally ordered by SIVEP to be destroyed in France following the seizure.

However, an agreement to return the consignments has been reached between the UK's chief veterinary officer (CVO), Christine Middlemiss and French officials.

With the lamb carcasses being previously stamped as fit for human consumption by UK authorities, this situation has raised concerns over the consistency of post-Brexit border checks and the future of UK meat exports into the EU.

NSA

Chief executive officer for NSA, Phil Stocker explained that the release of the consignments has been made on the agreement that none of the affected product will be re-exported to the EU.

He said: "I would add my plea to processors and exporters affected that absolutely no attempt is made to re-present any of the product contained in the affected loads for re-export.

"If we want the support of our CVO and officials in the future, we must not do anything to undermine agreements and trust."

NSA outlined that this incident follows a series of recent rejections reported by exporters, with issues cited such as parasitic damage to lungs and livers, and misalignment between the UK and EU on lead levels in offal.

These rejections have led the NSA to question "if the situation is politically driven and related to the renegotiation of trade rules".

However, the sheep association said it appreciates that with the EU being a crucial market for UK produced lamb processors, the UK is bound by the EU's border control post-ruling.

Stocker noted: "It is important that all exporters take note of this incident and be aware that inspections at border control posts over the Channel are very thorough and appear to have become even tighter than normal, and we should present no opportunity, or reasons, for rejections."

Exports

The community organisation, Save British Farming, has also commented on the Calais situation, stating that it represents the latest example of post-Brexit "border chaos".

Save British Farming stated: "Since the UK left the EU’s veterinary framework, exporters no longer have any control over their own goods.

"Once a shipment reaches an EU border post, it becomes the property of EU authorities, and the entire financial risk falls on farmers and processors.

"This catastrophe is not a one-off, it is the predictable result of the government’s own policy choices."

The farming group claimed that divergence between UK and EU food, hygiene and animal welfare rules is driving scrutiny from SIVEP inspectors.

It argued that the lamb consignments were not rejected simply due to traces of wool, but because EU authorities "no longer fully trust the UK inspection regime".

Save British Farming warned that as long as the UK pursues trade deals that diverge from EU standards, exporters should expect more checks, more delays, and more consignments at risk of destruction.

The organisation also noted that the potential implications for Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework if the divergence continues to widen.

Save British Farming added that the ongoing uncertainty was creating an "existential threat" for the UK livestock sector in the UK, and called on the government for honesty and restored alignment with the EU to stabilise trade.