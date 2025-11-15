Are the days of fast fashion over, meaning a boost to wool markets?

Ulster Wool chairman, Brendan Kelly, is asserting that the days of fast fashion are over, a trend that is helping to boost wool markets around the world.

He explained to Agriland that wool is now regarded as a sustainable fibre source, a trend that is helping to boost the prices that can be secured on behalf of sheep farmers.

Kelly made the comments in the wake of the recent annual meeting, hosted by British Wool.

He continued: “Wool prices continue to rise and this will be reflected strongly in the payments made to Ulster Wool suppliers in 2026.”

Wool

British Wool’s November 2025 auction achieved the highest average prices for nine years, with the wool index up 27% in the past two months.

The average auction price reached £1.21/kg, compared to £1.00/kg last season, marking a significant boost for producers across the UK.

Ulster Wool is a subsidiary of British Wool with both organisations farmer-owned, hence the strong cooperative ethos that is reflected across both organisations.

“Ulster Wool is 50% owned by British Wool. The remaining shares in Ulster Wool are all owned by sheep farmers in Northern Ireland," Kelly continued.

“Next year’s producer payments, which relate to deliveries of wool made to Ulster Wool in 2025 will be released to farmers as soon as they supply their 2025 clip."

Enhanced sustainability is a theme that now features at every level within the wool sector. The recent British Wool annual meeting included a visit to a scouring plant.

"And here the themes espoused included a commitment to the use of green electricity and re-cycled water," Kelly added.

According to the Ulster Wool representative, the co-op was established with the sole purpose of delivering the best possible prices back to wool producers.

“Ulster Wool Group is offering the best possible prices fleeces at the present time; proven fact.

“So before looking at any other option, I would strongly urge sheep farmers to contact Muckamore to get a real sense of the price that can be achieved for the types of wool they are selling.”

Ulster Wool Group collects and grades 70% plus of the fleeces produced across Northern Ireland. The co-op said it is committed to growing this figure.

“Wool is increasingly regarded as an elite quality, natural product with an intrinsically high value," Kelly said.

“And Ulster Wool Group’s unique relationship with British Wool is helping to make this a positive reality for local sheep farmers.”