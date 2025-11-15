ALDI becomes latest retailer to cut bread prices

ALDI Ireland has today (Saturday, November 15) confirmed that it will be reducing prices across its private label bread range with immediate effect.

The retailer outlined that the price reduction will see ALDI’s sliced pan loafs reduced by 10 cent each to 85 cent for white bread, 95 cent for brown bread and 99 cent for the white Mega-Toast.

The price of ‘Simply Both’ sliced pan and white half-loaf sliced pan will both be reduced by 4 cent, to €1.05 and 75 cent respectively.

ALDI

In recent months, ALDI has cut the price of "household staples" across its range including milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, so-called "lunchbox essentials" and meat.

The retailer said it will "continue to review the market on a daily basis to ensure it remains the best value retailer on price".

ALDI said it will continue its strategy of "shielding customers as much as possible from cost-of-living challenges", while continuing to support its network of over 330 suppliers.

Niall O’Connor, country managing director, ALDI Ireland said, the retailer will continue to reduce prices where and when it can.

"We believe no one should have to choose between affordability, taste, and quality, and we will always offer the best value to Irish shoppers.

"We fully understand the pressures on households and are determined to help their budgets stretch further," he said.

"This announcement on bread is the latest in our ongoing campaign of price cuts on household essentials.

"Our commitment is to always have a discount versus the more expensive full price supermarkets and to keep our prices as low as possible.

"Our real-time focus on the market means we can and will respond quickly. That commitment will never waver," O'Connor added.

Bread

The announcement by ALDI to cut the price of its private label bread range follows a similar move by Lidl Ireland yesterday.

Lidl is reducing the price of a medium sliced pan to 85c, which the retailer said is a cut of more than 10% per loaf.

This reduction will apply to Lidl’s range of five sliced pan products and, according to the retailer, will save shoppers €850,000 for the almost 200,000 of whom purchase one of these sliced pans every week.

It means that an 800g loaf of medium sliced white pan will cost 85c, down 10c, while a brown loaf will now cost 95c, down 10c also. A white half loaf is down 4c to 75c.