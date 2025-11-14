Over €50m issued in farm scheme payments this week - DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on payments made to farmers across various farm schemes this week.

Up to November 14, 2025 Eco Scheme payments this week totalled nearly €2.6 million.

This brings the total payments to €201.6 million, with 112,610 farmers paid.

Under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), €33.2 million was paid to farmers this week, with a total of €697.55 million now paid out.

Under the National Sheep Welfare Scheme, payments this week totalled €16.4 million.

Under the Organic Farming Scheme, a total was paid this week of €62,310.

€7,000 was paid under the Baling Assistance Payment this week also.

TAMS

This week, over €1 million was paid out to farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

38,759 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 14,714 payment applications submitted.

In total, nearly €113.2 million has now been paid out across 12,626 TAMS 3 claims.

Scheme payments commenced

Advance payments of €146.94 million to Tranche 1 participants in ACRES commenced this week.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said these advance payments to participants in respect of 2025 are being paid this week to 33,794 farmers who entered ACRES in 2023.

€16.44 million in payments under the 2025 National Sheep Welfare Scheme also begun issuing to farmers this week.

The minister said the payments will issue to 13,175 farmers participating in the scheme.