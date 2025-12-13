School tractor run raises over €5,000 for Wexford cancer support centre

St. Mary’s CBS, Enniscorthy, recently hosted its annual charity tractor run, with 75 vehicles taking part in support of the Wexford Hope Cancer Support Centre.

Students, families, local farmers, and community members turned out for the much loved event, which once again highlighted the strong community spirit in Enniscorthy and the school’s commitment to supporting local causes.

This year’s tractor run raised over €5,100, all of which will go directly to the Hope Centre, a vital service offering support to individuals and families affected by cancer.

Speaking after the event, the student-run committee credited the day’s success to the fantastic community turnout.

Event organiser Luke Ryan, Transition Year (TY) student, said: “I was blown away by the turnout this year.

"This is my third year working on the event, and it just gets bigger every time.

"Seeing 75 vehicles lined up was incredible, and it shows how much the community wants to support the Wexford Hope Centre, which has been nothing but supportive.

"We’re proud of what we’ve achieved as a committee and we’re already looking forward to next year.

Co-organiser Noel Asple-James said that everyone enjoyed themselves.

He said: "We had loads of volunteers helping out, which made everything run smoothly. Seeing people of all ages out and about was brilliant.”

The committee members extended their thanks to all participating drivers, the local businesses that donated prizes, and the volunteers and supporters who helped make the event another great success.

Hope Centre

Later in the week, the committee, joined by principal Brendan O’Sullivan and event controller and teacher Angus Lee, presented a cheque for just over €5,500 to the Hope Centre.

This total included a teacher contribution, funds raised on the day, and proceeds from a non-school uniform day.

It is believed to be the largest charitable amount the school has ever raised.

The committee members were thanked for the huge effort they put into organising the fundraiser.

To mark the achievement, the school treated the group to a small pizza party.