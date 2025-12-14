Top price of €9,200 paid at 'Elite Angus' sale

Steil Avatar has been crowned the senior male champion at the 'Elite Angus' show and sale in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.
Steil Avatar, bred by Cathal and JJ McCormack from Castlerea in Co. Roscommon, sold for €7,600 after the show.
He was the top bull from a selection of 46 bulls and 53 heifers that went on show.
Many of the animals catalogued for the day were already champions and prize-winners from some of Ireland’s top shows.
The event was hosted by the Irish Angus Cattle Society, with auctioneer MH McGowan taken to the rostrum on the day.
Molloy Alainn, bred by Brian and Mary Faughnan from Clooncarne, Bornacoola, in Co. Leitrim took the position of reserve senior male champion.
After the show, Molloy Alainn sold in the ring for €5,600.
Driney Atomic was named the junior male champion of the show. He was bred by Gerard and Patrick Regan from Driney, Castlerea in Co. Roscommon.
The junior champ made €8,000 in the ring following the show.
Charraigach Avicii took the position of reserve junior male champion of the show. The bull, who was bred by Martin Kerins from Ballymote in Co. Sligo, sold for €4,300.
After the males, the females took to the ring, with Loughlynn Wild Rose being crowned the senior female champion.
Loughlynn Wild Rose was bred by Patrick Regan Jnr from Cloonmore, Ballyfarna, Claremorris, in Co. Mayo.
The senior female champion sold for €5,000 following the sale.
Millbawn Autumn claimed the title of junior female champion and subsequently sold for €9,000.
She was bred by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig from Coolarty, Edgeworthstown in Co. Longford.
Finally, Millbawn Athena, also bred by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, won reserve junior female champion.
Driney Ace of Spades, bred by Gerard and Patrick Regan from Driney, Castlerea, in Co. Roscommon was the top seller, making €9,200.
Some other noticeable sales included: