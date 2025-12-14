Top price of €9,200 paid at 'Elite Angus' sale

Steil Avatar has been crowned the senior male champion at the 'Elite Angus' show and sale in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

Steil Avatar, bred by Cathal and JJ McCormack from Castlerea in Co. Roscommon, sold for €7,600 after the show.

He was the top bull from a selection of 46 bulls and 53 heifers that went on show.

Many of the animals catalogued for the day were already champions and prize-winners from some of Ireland’s top shows.

The event was hosted by the Irish Angus Cattle Society, with auctioneer MH McGowan taken to the rostrum on the day.

Senior male champion, Steil Avatar with Declan Fahy; Joe McCormack; Cathal McCormack; Caelan McCormack; Anthony Flaherty; Jack Cronin; and Gerard Kilgallon. Source: The Irish Angus Cattle Society

Show

Molloy Alainn, bred by Brian and Mary Faughnan from Clooncarne, Bornacoola, in Co. Leitrim took the position of reserve senior male champion.

After the show, Molloy Alainn sold in the ring for €5,600.

Molloy Alainn with Niall Faughnan, Anthony Flaherty, Gerard Kilgallon, Eoghan McLoughlin, and Brian Faughnan

Driney Atomic was named the junior male champion of the show. He was bred by Gerard and Patrick Regan from Driney, Castlerea in Co. Roscommon.

The junior champ made €8,000 in the ring following the show.

Charraigach Avicii took the position of reserve junior male champion of the show. The bull, who was bred by Martin Kerins from Ballymote in Co. Sligo, sold for €4,300.

Reserve junior male champion, Charraigach Avicii with Ollie Kerins & Gerard Kilgallon

After the males, the females took to the ring, with Loughlynn Wild Rose being crowned the senior female champion.

Loughlynn Wild Rose was bred by Patrick Regan Jnr from Cloonmore, Ballyfarna, Claremorris, in Co. Mayo.

The senior female champion sold for €5,000 following the sale.

Senior Female Champion Loughlynn Wild Rose with Daniel Wintereder, Anthony Flaherty, Gerard and Patrick Regan, and Gerard Kilgallon

Millbawn Autumn claimed the title of junior female champion and subsequently sold for €9,000.

She was bred by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig from Coolarty, Edgeworthstown in Co. Longford.

Junior female champion, Millbawn Autumn with Conor Craig, Amanda Bogan, Daniela Wintereder, Anthony Flaherty, and Gerard Kilgallon

Finally, Millbawn Athena, also bred by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, won reserve junior female champion.

Reserve junior female champion, Millbawn Athena with Cailin Keavney, Amanda Bogan, Daniela Wintereder, Gerard Kilgallon, and Anthony Flaherty

Driney Ace of Spades, bred by Gerard and Patrick Regan from Driney, Castlerea, in Co. Roscommon was the top seller, making €9,200.

Driney Ace of Spades

Some other noticeable sales included:

Millbawn Autumn Star, who sold for €9,000;

Laheens Ariana, who sold for €9,000;

Loughglass Athena, who sold for €9,000;

Carrigroe Alister, who sold for €8,200;

Driney Atomic Bomb, who sold for €8,000;

Drumcarbin Accelerator, who sold for €8,000;

Drumcarbin Accelator 448, who sold for €8,000.