FSAI recalls all food from 'unregistered' Laois establishment

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a food alert recalling all food produced in, or sold from, an "unregistered establishment" in Co. Laois.

A range of different foods are subject to the recall, including lamb and goat meat products, as well as several seafood products and plant-sourced food.

The food recall is for all foods from EB Food Essentials, of Coolanagh, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois, which, according to the FSAI, is an unregistered establishment, and therefore not subject to official controls.

Food of all pack sizes, all batch numbers and all expiry dates from the business in question is impacted.

Recall notices should be displayed at the point of sale, the FSAI said.

According to the food authority, the food was produced in and, or sold from, an establishment that was not subject to official controls, and as such, it is not possible to confirm the food was manufactured in compliance with all relevant food safety legislation.

Therefore, as a precaution, the implicated products are being recalled to ensure consumer safety.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated products from sale and should display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated products, and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Consumers are advised not to eat any products from EB Food Essentials.

FSAI

In other FSAI news this week, the authority confirmed that that environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) served 14 closure orders on food businesses during the month of November for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the FSAI, said that November’s enforcement orders serve as a reminder that all food businesses must maintain the highest standards of food safety and hygiene at all times, and especially during the busy Christmas and new year periods.

"During the busy festive period, it is especially important that food businesses have proper procedures in place to manage increased demands and pressures. All food businesses must comply with their legal requirement to notify the competent authorities prior to operating to ensure there are adequate food safety processes, procedures and facilities in place," Dempsey said.