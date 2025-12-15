Tillage farmers encouraged to assess own specific performance levels

As Irish tillage farmers look to the future, they must have an accurate handle on their own specific levels of performance.

Average performance figures within the tillage sector are simply that - they should be used for guide purposes only.

Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan explained: “We know that averages can hide a lot and there are many tillage farms where incomes are significantly higher than what are quoted in the National Farm Survey.

“There are also those that are significantly lower.”

Phelan went on to say that he was recently presented with some profit monitor figures that revealed significant differences in input costs and types being used on tillage farms.

"The interesting part of the figures was the level of variation between the cost of the inputs used on the same crop," he said.

“In many cases, the differences between the highest and lowest spenders were well over 100% for things like herbicides, fungicides, trace elements/bio stimulants, growth regulators and insecticides.

"In particular, wild oat control in spring and winter barley where we are limited to one or two products, the variation in the amount of money spent was well over 100%."

According to the Teagasc tillage specialist, this leads to the next question: Was the cheapest user cutting rates, risking resistance, or was the most expensive user using maximum rates even if not needed?

"Or is it simply the case that different prices were being quoted by the suppliers?" Phelan asked.

“Whatever the true answer is, it highlights the fact that farmers can influence the costs of growing crops by shopping around and getting good solid advice.”

Given this backdrop, Teagasc is strongly encouraging tillage farmers to calculate their own figures. as this is the only way of truly knowing thee full costs incurred within a business.

Farm assessment

“Growers should not rely solely on National Farm Survey reports or the Teagasc Costs and Returns booklets, as both are no reflection on your own particular situation," Phelan stressed.

“Likewise, end of year tax accounts doesn’t really give you a true insight into the profitability of the farm, as they are calculated for an entirely different reason using different parameters, in an effort to reduce the tax liability."

Phelan said tax accounts cannot be used to differentiate between the profitability or performance between different crops or enterprises.

“This can only be done by using a tool such as the Teagasc Profit Monitor. This will give a much clearer insight into the performance of your farm," he said.

“They also can give good insight into making crucial decisions going forward into 2026 and beyond.”