Commission can 'limit the inflow of the most sensitive products' - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today (Monday, December 15) said Europe must "preserve and grow" access to global markets for farmers.

Speaking at the EU Agri-Food Days 2025, conference which will run in Brussels until Wednesday, President von der Leyen also said that agri-food sector is the "backbone of Europe's independence".

"Our extensive network of trade deals across the world creates valuable opportunities for you to sell your products.

"This is why we are concluding a series of new trade deals to create even more.

"And as always, ensure all necessary protections and safeguards. Safeguards that ensure a level playing field and protect food safety standards," the commisson president stated.

She also added that "if needed, we can limit the inflow of the most sensitive products".

"We will open new markets. And we will always protect our farmers," President von der Leyen emphasised.

Her remarks come as pressure intensifies on the commisson over the proposed trade deal with Mercosur countries in South America.

France has declared in the past 24 hours that the proposed trade deal with Mercosur countries in South America "is not acceptable as it stands".

But today President von der Leyen was keen to highlight how the commission is supporting European farmers.

She said there were four key ways in which the European Commission was actively ensuring "farmers and fishers can thrive".

First the president reference the "simplification" process underway - which she said could save nearly €1.6 billion for farmers, every year.

Then she highlighted the commission's new strategy for generational renewal.

"Which includes for example a ‘starter pack' for young farmers – with up to €300,000 to kick off the business," President von der Leyen added.

She also pointed to new trade deals currently in the spotlight and then made a pledge to the agri-food sector that "agriculture will be at the heart of our next budget".

"Not only are we setting a minimum envelope for farmers' and fishers' income support.

"Member states and regions will have the power and the flexibility to give further support to rural areas.

"So that support can go where it is needed most. And you have what you need to protect your livelihoods, and guarantee our food security and standards," she said.