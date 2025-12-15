Public consultation launched to identify challenges and pressures on water

A public consultation has been launched to identify the challenges and pressures on Ireland's water environment.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has commenced the six-month consultation in relation to the Significant Water Management Issues (SWMI) that will help shape the development of Ireland’s next River Basin Management Plan, the Water Action Plan 2028–2033.

As part of the development of their River Basin Management Plan, each EU member state is required to publish and make available for comments an interim overview of the significant water management issues identified in their river basins.

The objective of the process is to identify the challenges and pressures, and along with the public responses gathered as part of the consultation phase, will provide a framework for policy issues that will shape the development of Ireland’s next Water Action Plan.

Water Framework Directive

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne commented: "The development and delivery of the next plan shows our commitment to achieving our programme for government and EU Water Framework Directive objectives."

He said there is "significant progress" being made in improving water quality and infrastructure, and government will "continue to deliver the necessary funding, projects and initiatives that is required."

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan added: "The launch of this public consultation is an important step in ensuring that our next plan is based on evidence, insights and experience from the people who know our lakes, rivers, estuaries and coasts the best.

"I look forward to hearing the public’s views on what our priorities should be in the years ahead.

"My goal is to use this consultation to deliver integrated policy objectives that restore nature, address climate change and improve water quality.”

Issues

The aim of the consultation is to seek the views of the public on the significant issues identified, suggest additional actions that might be taken to address issues and to identify any additional issues that may need to be addressed.

A SWMI consultation document has been developed to accompany the public consultation, which sets out an overview and some of the suggested issues that will need to be addressed in the next Water Action Plan.

The closing date for the consultation is 5:00p.m on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The responses received from the public consultation will be incorporated into the draft Water Action Plan 2028–2033, which will itself be subject of a public consultation in December 2026.

In September 2024, Ireland published its third cycle River Basin Management Plan, the Water Action Plan 2024.

The Water Action Plan sets out targeted measures in its programme of measures for all water bodies, with the objective of either protecting water bodies at good or high status or restoring them to at least good status.