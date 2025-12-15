Report: Increase in turkey prices 'nudging up' cost of Christmas dinner

An increase in turkey prices is "nudging up" the overall cost of Christmas dinner this year, according to a new report published today (Monday, December 15).

Latest analysis by Worldpanel by Numerator shows that grocery inflation in Ireland now stands at at 6.0% down marginally from last month’s 6.5%.

But according to Emer Healy, business development director at Worldpanel by Numerator Christmas dinner in 2025 will cost families more than it did last year.

In 2024, dinner on December 25 cost an estimated €31.22 for a family of four and this year it will cost in the region of €32.28.

Christmas dinner

Healy said: “What we’re seeing is essentials like vegetables going down in price, but an increase in turkey and seasonal sweet biscuits, which is nudging up the overall price of the Christmas dinner.

"But for many shoppers, festive indulgence remains a priority.

"For example, despite chocolate prices rising 13.5% compared to last year, almost one in four (24%) of households still picked up a selection box in November.”

According to Worldpanel by Numerator, there has been a "final surge in shopper behaviour" as the countdown to the 25th of December begins in earnest.

"At this time of year, shoppers aren’t necessarily looking at price. While promotions play a role, this season is about more than discounts.

"Many are looking to indulge a bit, despite cost-of-living pressures, and this is reflected in consumer choices, including choosing more brands to enjoy over the Christmas period," Healy added.

Grocery sales

The latest take-home grocery sales in Ireland rose by 4.5% in the four weeks to November 30, 2025, according to the latest data from Worldpanel by Numerator.

It also shows that online grocery sales continued to grow, at a significantly faster rate compared to last month - up 6.7% year-on-year to take 6.2% value share of the market.

Overall, shoppers spent an additional €14.4 million online during the period.

Dunnes holds 24.8% market share, up on the last 12-week period, while Tesco holds 24% of the market and SuperValu holds 19.3%.

Meanwhile, according to Worldpanel by Numerator, Lidl holds 13.5% of the market while Aldi holds 10.9% market share.