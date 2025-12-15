ESB Networks reminds customers of risks over festive period 

ESB Networks is reminding all electricity customers to never take risks with electricity during the festive period.

As always, it advised customers to never use ESB Networks poles to hang outdoor Christmas lights, as the electricity wires overhead are live and extremely dangerous.

ESB Networks also recommended keeping a safe distance from such poles as electricity is very powerful and can jump gaps.

At this time of year, storms and strong winds can cause damage to electricity wires and poles, bringing wires to the ground. So, ESB Networks advised people to always be alert and keep their distance.

Electrical safety tips for the home

While in and around the home, ESB Networks called on people to ensure their electrical equipment is in good condition.

In addition, here are a few important safety tips from ESB Networks:

Only use electrical equipment, including Christmas lights, that are in good condition;

Check for frayed wires, loose connections, damaged or cracked plugs, or any signs of discolouration – if there is any sign of these, disconnect immediately and replace. It is always safer to disconnect remotely at the distribution board;

Reduce the chances of causing a fire and keep decorations and combustible materials well away from light fittings and other sources of heat such as heaters, fireplaces, and candles. Remember: electrical equipment can get hot and cause a fire;

Switch off all electrical appliances - including Christmas lights and phone chargers - last thing at night and also when leaving the house;

Always unwind extension leads completely to avoid overheating and do not overload sockets with adaptors or extension blocks;

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working;

Check that the RCD (residual-current device) works by pushing the test button;

Always consult a registered electrical contractor.

Safety tips for outdoors

ESB Networks advice for dealing with electricity outdoors include:

Always watch out for electricity wires and cables. Ask yourself the question: Are you sure it’s safe?

Electricity wires are always live - never approach;

If you see fallen wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately;

Always look up and keep a safe distance from wires and poles;

Never attach anything to ESB Networks poles or wires;

Do not work near overhead wires

In the event of a dangerous situation involving electricity wires, please contact the ESB Networks emergency phone number: 1800 372 999 (open 24/7).