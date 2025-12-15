Factory quotes: Final full week of 2025 sees price decline continue

This week's factory quotes sees beef price offers continue to decline as the last full week of 2025 gets underway.

Despite the price declines in recent weeks, steer (bullock) base price remains €1.60/kg above this time last year.

Several of the smaller outlets with no on-site de-boning facilities will not be slaughtering cattle at all next week with Christmas Day next Thursday, December 25.

Other outlets will be operating two-three days next week.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, the opening offers for heifers are at €7.30/kg on the grid, with other outlets starting the week at the lower rate of €7.20/kg on the grid for heifers.

Steers are generally being quoted at €7.20/kg on the grid, with some outlets are starting the week with the lower offer of €7.10/kg on the grid for steers.

Breed bonuses have been reduced in recent weeks, but up to 30c/kg remains available at some outlets for Angus cattle meeting certain specifications.

In Northern Ireland, base quotes have also declined this week with 'U3' steer and heifer quotes ranging from £6.06-£6.14/kg this week and 'O+3' cow quotes ranging from £4.88-£5.10.

Cow price

Cow price offers are more stable this week after cuts of approximately 50c/kg in price since late October.

Despite the price cuts, cow price offers remain approximately €1.50/kg above this time last year.

€7.00/kg is being tabled for 'U' grade cows again this week with better-type 'R' grade cows being quoted at €6.90/kg and offers of €6.80/kg more common for 'R' grade cows.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €6.60/kg and 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.50/kg.

There remains plenty of variation in cow price offers, with some cow suppliers managing to secure higher price rates.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.40-€7.50/kg for 'U' grades, with €7.30-€7.40/kg being quoted for 'R' grade bulls.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.20/kg and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.10/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.20/kg on the grid.