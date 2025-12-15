Bird flu outbreaks expected throughout winter - EFSA

Towards the end of 2025, Europe has seen an increase in cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, among wild birds, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

This increase has led to widespread outbreaks in poultry farms and a rise in detections among carnivorous mammals.

EFSA has clarified that, despite the ongoing spread within animal populations, the risk to the general public remains low.

According to the latest quarterly report by EFSA, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the EU reference laboratory (EURL), between September 6 and November 28, 442 outbreaks of HPAI were reported in domestic birds and 2,454 outbreaks in wild birds across 29 European countries.

Wild birds

Additionally, the EFSA previously reported that the number of wild birds affected by HPAI has reached its highest level for this period since 2016.

The impact is especially pronounced among waterfowl (including geese, swans and ducks).

Most detections in Europe are linked to a newly introduced variant of a HPAI A(H5N1) genotype that has circulated in the region previously.

High levels of virus circulation is expected among wild birds in coming weeks, though scientists anticipate a decline towards the end of winter.

Poultry and bird flu

EFSA reports that outbreaks on European farms have been attributed mainly to indirect contact with wild birds.

Turkeys in particular have been affected, while there has also been an increase in infection among vaccinated ducks.

According to the EFSA, there was a number of contributing factors to this rise of cases, including transmission from wild birds, weather conditions such as humidity and infection pressure from contaminated environments near poultry businesses.

It is still recommended to house domestic birds in areas where HPAI virus is in circulation among wild birds.

Mammals

There was a slight increase in detections among wild carnivores, especially foxes, linked to the ongoing high circulation of HPAI in wild birds.

Additionally, cats in two countries have shown infection from the virus.

As there is no evidence of transmission via contaminated raw pet food, it is likely the source of infection for the cats was contact with wild birds (either directly or indirectly), the EFSA said.

Experts are advising pet owners to not feed their pets raw meat or other raw animal products.

No new mammal species were affected by HPAI virus during the reporting period in Europe.