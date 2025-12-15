Potato consumption levels on the rise as people eat out less

Cost of living pressures are encouraging more people to eat at home and, as a consequence, potato consumption levels are increasing.

According to Wilson’s Country managing director, Lewis Cunningham, this has been a consistent trend during the year.

He explained: “People are eating out less because of the costs involved.

“But they still want to treat themselves while eating at home. And potatoes are, very much, at the heart of this evolving story.”

A case in point is the recent decision by Tesco to include Wilson’s Country potatoes in its Tesco Finest range.

Cunningham said: “The new offering is centred on two, specifically selected maincrop potato varieties: Efera and Kelly, that have particular unique and finest characteristics of taste and texture

“The potatoes are supplied by our farmer-growers throughout Ireland who have risen to the challenge of growing these new varieties

“Adding to the impact of our Tesco Finest potatoes is the use of bespoke paper bags.”

Northern Ireland brand

Meanwhile, Wilson’s Country has been confirmed as Northern Ireland’s number one fresh produce brand courtesy of a recent Worldpanel by Numerator Brand Footprint for Northern Ireland survey.

“We are delighted with this strong level of endorsement, particularly as the survey was carried out on a totally independent basis," Cunningham said.

Significantly, the survey confirms that the Wilson’s Country customer reach point (CRP) value has increased by 37% year-on-year.

“CRP is a specific Worldpanel by Numerator evaluation, which encompasses the population, the number of households buying a specific brand and their interaction with the brand," Cunningham explained.

“In our own case, sales growth has increased significantly over the past 12 months.

“This has been driven, in part, by the success our new naked and traditional mash products. Both offerings are marketed under the Wilson’s Country brand.”

Maincrop harvest

In the meantime, the 2025 maincrop potato harvest has ground to a halt due to the very wet weather that has characterised the late autumn period and the accompanying deterioration in ground conditions.

“We estimate that 90% of crops have been harvested at this stage,” the Wilson’s Country representative indicated.

“The remaining crops hopefully will be lifted in the new year assuming the weather is kind and as soon as ground conditions improve.

“Our only concern is the potential threat of frost damage, should night time temperatures consistently fall below freezing over the coming weeks.”

Cunningham noted that potato yields varied a lot in 2025, which he said reflects the near drought conditions encountered by crops during the summer months.

“Potato dry matters are high across the board. This is good from an eating quality point of view" Cunningham said.

"However, potatoes that are that little bit higher in terms of their higher dry matter are prone to bruising issues.”