Sheep trade: Hogget prices lift but heavy carcass issues arising

This week's sheep trade has seen a 10c/kg lift for hogget price, but processors are voicing concerns regarding over-heavy carcasses being presented for slaughter.

"A lamb in the field is as good as gold but a lamb in the chills must be sold" was the message from one factory this morning, reminding farmers 23kg is the maximum carcass-weight and that farmers should keep lambs drafted for slaughter as they come fit.

Irish Country Meats (ICM's) James Smyth told Agriland that about 50% of the kill is outside the vast majority of market specifications currently.

He explained that many customers are not interested in overheavy or overfat lambs, and added that ICM is working with its suppliers to highlight these issues.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.75/kg on offer up to 23kg carcass-weight.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30-€4.40/kg for cull ewes.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.90/kg on offer here up to 23kg carcass-weight.

This price offer is up 10c/kg from last week.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for hoggets up to 22.5kg carcass-weight this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass-weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.70 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €3.80/kg on offer here.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €7.80/kg for hoggets this week. The outlet is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.