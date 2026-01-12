Cowen welcomes reopening of Chinese market for Irish beef

China's decision to put Irish beef back on menus reflects "the confidence of Chinese authorities in the quality and integrity of Irish beef production", according to one MEP today (Monday, January 12).

The Fianna Fáil MEP for Midlands North-West, Barry Cowen, said the reopening of the Chinese market for Irish beef "marks a major boost for the sector".

Shipments of beef products to China and South Korea from Ireland were temporarily stopped in October 2024 after an atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) was discovered in a cow here.

The animal was tested in mid-September 2024, and on foot of those results authorities in China and South Korea were informed and exports of beef halted, in line with the agreements in place with both countries.

According to Cowen, the decision is a strong endorsement of Ireland’s "world-leading animal health, traceability and food safety systems".

Beef

Bord Bia's latest Export Performance and Prospects Report showed that the total value of primary beef exports in 2025 was estimated to be in the region of €3.4 billion, up 24% on 2024.

Cowen believes that the reopening of the Chinese market "will further support this growth" by giving exporters access to one of the world’s largest and most valuable consumer markets.

He has stressed that expanding and diversifying export destinations is critical for protecting farm incomes and building long-term resilience in the agri-food sector.

According to Cowen, the importance of "robust monitoring and control of zoonotic and animal health risks" remains vitally important and was central to restoring market access for Irish beef in China.

“In an increasingly uncertain global trading environment, diversification of markets is essential.

"Securing and maintaining access to key destinations like China gives our farming sector greater stability and protects rural livelihoods," he added.