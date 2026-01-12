Irish Rural Link acquires farm safety education platform AgriKids

Irish Rural Link, the national network representing the interests of rural communities, has formally announced its acquisition of the children’s farm safety educational platform, AgriKids.

The merger will see AgriKids sit alongside an array of national and European development projects all housed within IRL, such as CAP Network Ireland, Meals on Wheels and the Breeding Waders EIP.

It is expected the structure will enhance the farm safety platform's ability to "scale its impact and grow its resources in line with the demand it has amassed" since its foundation in 2015.

Speaking of the acquisition, IRL CEO Seamus Boland said: "The integration of AgriKids into IRL is a natural step in our continued commitment to farm safety and rural education.

"By combining AgriKids’ innovative, child-focused approach with IRL’s experience in community development and advocacy, we can broaden our impact and ensure safer, more sustainable farm environments for families across Ireland."

AgriKids

AgriKids founder Alma Jordan will continue with the organisation in her capacity as manager.

“It became increasingly challenging to run AgriKids as a solo entity," Jordan explained.

"Despite the demand and importance of the work, funding options were extremely limited. I simply couldn’t keep up nor make it viable.

"It became imperative that I find a new home for AgriKids or make the heartbreaking decision to wind down."

With IRL, Jordan believes she has found the "perfect solution", with the platform now sitting in an environment where "rural advocacy and development are at the fore".

"I am passionate about farming and supporting the social sustainability of our rural communities," she added.

"I definitely feel at home and am excited about the future of AgriKids while at the same time for the opportunity to learn and contribute."

In September, it was announced that AgriKids and IRL had won the contract from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to run farm safety programmes in primary schools.

The next phase of the AgriKids Farm Safety Ambassador Programme will be announced shortly.