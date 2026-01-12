Chinese market to reopen to Irish beef exports

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon have today (Monday, January 12) confirmed the reopening of the Chinese market for Irish beef.

The move follows an announcement by the General Administration of Customs in China (GACC) regarding the reopening of access to the Chinese market for beef produced in Ireland.

In October 2024, shipments of beef products to China and South Korea from Ireland were temporarily stopped after an atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) was discovered in a cow here.

The animal was tested in mid-September 2024, and on foot of those results authorities in China and South Korea were informed and exports of beef halted, in line with the agreements in place with both countries.

Atypical BSE occurs sporadically in all cattle populations at a very low rate and is not considered a public health risk.

In December 2024, the suspension of Irish beef exports to South Korea was lifted allowing for the return of Irish beef products to that market.

Beef

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the confirmation that the Chinese market will reopen for Irish beef is "a very important and positive development in our bilateral agri-food trade with China".

“This decision, which directly follows my positive engagements in Beijing with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in recent days, reflects the confidence of the Chinese authorities in the robustness, transparency, and effectiveness of Ireland's animal health, traceability, and food safety systems.

“This reflects a culmination of intensive political, diplomatic and official engagement since the market was temporarily suspended in September 2024," he said.

Minister Heydon added that Ireland’s beef production is "underpinned by comprehensive surveillance, strict regulatory oversight, and internationally recognised standards, ensuring high levels of food safety and consumer protection".

"The reopening of the Chinese market further underlines the strength of these systems and Ireland’s long-standing commitment to safe, sustainable, and high-quality agri-food production.

"I’d like to thank the Chinese officials who engage positively on an ongoing basis with our Beijing Embassy and with my department.

“During the recent agri-food trade mission to China in October, my colleague Minister of State Timmy Dooley had the opportunity to highlight the importance of the market re-opening with ministerial counterparts in the GACC and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)," he said.