Mart report: Stores under 400kg average €4.65/kg at Kilkenny

By Breifne O'Brien

There were just over 400 cattle on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, January 8, with the trade describe as similar to before Christmas.

Auctioneer George Chandler said the cull cows in the sale met a good trade, with prices showing an increase for all Friesian types which peaked at €3.05/kg.

The lesser Friesian cull cows made back to €2/kg. Meanwhile, the continental-bred cull cows made from €3.60/kg back to €2.50/kg.

Bullocks

The lighter store bullocks under 400kg averaged €4.65/kg or €1,455/head.

Two Hereford bullocks weighing 165kg each made €860/head or €5.21/kg.

Two Angus bullocks weighing 390kg made €1,480/head or €3.79/kg, while two Limousin bullocks weighing 270kg made €1,500/head or €5.56/kg.

Bullocks from 400-500kg averaged €3.85/kg or €1,810/head.

Two Friesian bullocks weighing 430kg made €3.60/kg or €1,550/head, while a 410kg Charolais bullock made €4.54/kg or €1,860/head.

Five Angus bullocks averaging 485kg sold for €2,050/head or €4.23/kg.

Meanwhile, bullocks weighing from 500-600kg averaged €3.85/kg or €2,110/head.

Six Friesian bullocks weighing 585kg sold for €2,140 or €3.66/kg.

Heavy bullocks over 600kg averaged €3.80/kg. Two Hereford bullocks weighing 745kg made €3.65/kg or €2,720/head.

Heifers

Light store heifers averaged €4.67/kg, with two Simmental heifers weighing 205kg making €1,140/head or €5.56/kg.

Forward store heifers averaged €3.75/kg. Two 470kg Angus heifers made €1,880 or €4/kg.

Heavier heifers peaked at €2,630/head for a 720kg Angus heifer.

