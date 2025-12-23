Mart trade: Drop in plainer cattle prices in final sales of 2025

The prices paid per kg for plainer cattle have witnessed a noticeable decline at several of the final mart sales in 2025.

This trend continued at Kilkenny Mart which hosted its final cattle sale of 2025 on Thursday, December 18.

Commenting on the trade in the sale, auctioneer George Chandler said: "The prices for quality store bullocks and heifers held firm but the plainer animal proved difficult to sell.

The auctioneer said that the bulk of those plainer animals "were selling from €3.20-3.70/kg whereas a few months ago, those type would have broken the €4/kg barrier easily."

Chandler attributes the fall in plainer store cattle prices to "the fact that factories carried out a drop in quotes consistently over the past few weeks" and said that this move by factories "has eroded some confidence".

"Farmers who bought fancy animals in June or July for €5 to €6 per kilo may well be wondering will they get a return."

He noted that during the summer, batches of good quality British Friesian cattle were making €4-4.60/kg which is "a far cry from today's returns".

The auctioneer also noticed "the lack of action by exporters in the last six weeks" which he said has also reduced competition in the sales.

Bullocks over 600kg averaged €3.80/kg in the sale. An 800kg Angus bullock sold for €4/kg or €3,200.

Bullocks from 500-600kg averaged €4.13/kg. Five Hereford bullocks weighing 525kg sold for €4.69/kg or €2,460.

Bullocks under 400kg averaged €3.95/kg. Five Friesian bullocks weighing 320kg sold for €3.59/kg or €1,150/head.

Friesian cull cows made from €1.50-3.30/kg and the continental cull cows made from €2.60-3.70/kg.

Store heifers averaged €3.70/kg in the sale. Nine Angus heifers weighing 250kg made €3.84/kg or €960/head.

Four heavier 535kg Limousin heifers made €3.93/kg or €2,100/head.