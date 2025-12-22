AHI recognised by FAO for tech excellence and innovation

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has been awarded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) for its technical excellence and innovation in sustainable livestock transformation and animal health.

AHI was recognised in the category of Sustainable Livestock Transformation, One Health, Animal Health, and Reference Centres at a recent FAO ceremony, held in Rome, Italy.

The prestigious event was recently part of the FAO’s 80th anniversary celebrations and the World Food Forum.

The award highlights organisations from around the world whose work contributes to global food security, sustainable development, and agri-food systems transformation, in line with FAO’s 'Four Betters' vision – better production; better nutrition; a better environment; and a better life.

AHI’s recognition follows a detailed submission made in June 2025 showcasing AHI’s best practices and innovations across its national animal health programmes.

Commenting on the recognition, CEO AHI, Patrick Donohoe said: “This international recognition from the FAO highlights the value of Ireland’s collaborative approach to livestock health.

"The work of our programme teams, and the engagement of farmers, vets and industry partners, continues to demonstrate how sustainable animal health management can support both productivity and environmental outcomes.

"We are global leaders in this space and AHI is proud to play a key part in a livestock sector that is the envy of the world."

The FAO Global Technical Recognition initiative celebrates outstanding technical achievements across six key domains, including sustainable livestock transformation, water and soil resource management, sustainable aquatic and plant production, and forest protection.