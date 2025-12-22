Introduction of bird flu from US dairy cattle to Europe 'very unlikely' - EFSA

The likelihood of the strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) found in US dairy cows reaching Europe is very low, according to advice from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

However, EFSA’s experts said that should the bird flu virus arrive, the impact on EU countries "could be significant".

EFSA said it is important awareness is raised among farmers and vets, and surveillance is strengthened for early detection.

Mitigating measures

As requested by the European Commission, EFSA focused on the risk of infection of EU dairy cattle and poultry with the specific H5N1 genotype virus that is circulating in US dairy cattle and outlined possible mitigating measures to prevent its introduction and spread in Europe.

These may include certain trade restrictions from affected regions and thoroughly cleaning milking equipment, according to EFSA.

"In the event of an outbreak, coordinated action in both poultry and dairy cows is advised, to reduce the overall impact," EFSA said.

"To prevent the spread, experts recommend restricting cattle movement in affected areas, avoiding the exchange of workers, vehicles and equipment between farms, and enforcing strict biosecurity.

"These measures will also help contain other HPAI strains already present in Europe."

Risk of transmitting through food

EFSA’s assessment also examined the potential for the virus to be transmitted through food.

The primary route of consumer exposure to the virus would be through drinking raw milk, raw colostrum or raw milk cream.

However, experts emphasised that thermal treatment such as pasteurisation is "highly effective" at reducing the virus in milk and milk products.

"Importantly, there have been no reported cases of foodborne human infection with this specific genotype to date," EFSA said.