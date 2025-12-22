CSO: Producer prices for food products up 3% since 2024

Producer prices for food products increased by 3% in the 12 months to November 2025, while the 'Food Products, Beverages & Tobacco Index' was up by 2.0%.

That's according to the Wholesale Price Index November 2025, published today (Monday, December 22) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Some of the most notable changes in producer prices for food products over the 12 months to November 2025 were: 'Dairy Products' (+11.1%); 'Meat & Meat Products' (+6.7%); 'Fish & Fish Products' (+5.1%); and 'Vegetables & Animal Oils & Fats' (-16.2%).

The most noteworthy changes in other producer prices in the year to November 2025 were: 'Chemicals & Chemical Products' (+30.8%); 'Beverages' (-5.1%); and 'Mining & Quarrying' (-2.6%).

Wholesale electricity prices rose by 21.9% in the month to November 2025 but were 16% lower than November 2024.

Domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 1.1% higher in November 2025 compared with a year earlier, while producer prices for exported goods were down by 6%.

Overall, manufacturing producer prices were 5.3% lower in the year.

Wholesale prices for construction products increased by 0.1% in the month to November 2025 and rose by 1% in the 12 months since November 2024.

Commenting on the release, Statistician in the CSO Prices Division, Deirdre Toher said:

“Wholesale price inflation remained unchanged in November 2025 in the overall Producer Price Index for manufacturing industries in the month.

"The price index for export sales was unchanged since October 2025, while the index for home sales was down by 0.1% in the month.

"Producer prices for products sold on the domestic market were 1.1% higher in November 2025 compared with November 2024.

"In the 12 months to November 2025, export producer prices fell by 6.0%, while overall producer prices were down by 5.3%."

She explained that producer prices for food products declined by 0.1% since October 2025 but rose by 3% in the year since November 2024.

The All Materials Index for Construction Products increased by 0.1% in November 2025 and rose by 1% in the 12 months since November 2024.

The 'Building & Construction Index' (i.e., materials and wages) was unchanged in the month and was 2% higher than the same month last year.