Healy-Rae: Farmers and fishers urged to put safety first over festive period

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with responsibility for farm safety, Michael Healy-Rae, has urged the farming, fishing and forestry communities to put health and safety first over the Christmas period and throughout the New Year.

Minister Healy-Rae said: “Tragically, this year there have been 20 confirmed fatal incidents on Irish farms and three in the fishing sector.

"The rise in the number of fatal incidents is very concerning. Too often, a momentary lapse in concentration or judgement has resulted in a serious or fatal incident.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have suffered the unimaginable loss of a loved one and their absence will be felt around the table this Christmas."

Safety

There has been an average of over 14 fatal incidents per year on Irish farms over the last five years accounting for over a third of all workplace fatalities, according to DAFM.

The 20 confirmed fatalities to date on Irish farms in 2025 account for over 40% of workplace fatalities this year and is a significant rise on the 12 farm fatalities in 2024.

Minister Healy-Rae added: "Christmas is a time for family and rest, but farmwork never really stops.

" I am urging all farmers to take some time over the Christmas and New Year for essential safety checks and to commit to applying a 'Safety First' approach to farm work from now on.

"We all agree that the number of serious and fatal incidents are unacceptable. Even one incident is one too many. It is time to act and make a New Year’s resolution that your farm will be a safe place for you, your family and everyone who enters the farmyard and fields.”

Minister Healy-Rae also reminded farmers of the need to take care of their health.

He added: "The results of this year’s farmer health check projects funded by my department indicate that many farmers are putting farm work ahead of their own health.

"Not only is our health our wealth, but it is essential for the physically and mentally demanding work on the farm.”

The minister has also highlighted the importance of mental wellbeing: “The Christmas season can be difficult if struggling with poor mental health.

"It is important to look out for each other and offer support if needed. In addition to your GP, there are excellent resources and helplines available, and I encourage anyone in need not to struggle alone, but to reach out for support.”

Minister Healy-Rae wished everyone involved in farming, forestry, fishing and aquaculture and their families a happy, safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year.