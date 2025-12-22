DII: 'Highly frustrating' that dairy again used as 'political pawn'

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), the Ibec association representing the sector, has expressed disappointment at today's announcement by Chinese authorities to impose duties on EU dairy imports.

Director of the association, Conor Mulvihill told Agriland: “We are calling on the EU Commission and the Irish government to work quickly to resolve this issue and ensure that farm families and the industry are not negatively impacted, at a time where dairy markets around the world are struggling.

"While any trade disruption is unwelcome, and China is an important market for both EU and Irish dairy, Irish dairy is well diversified in its product mix and destination countries.

"Irish dairy has complied in full with all previous Chinese and EU information requests regarding the previous Chinese investigation.

"It is highly frustrating that again, dairy seems to be used as a political pawn in a wider trade dispute between the EU and China regarding electric vehicles," Mulvihill added.

DII said it is currently working with authorities to understand the full impact of the announcement on Irish and EU dairy, and is encouraging constructive dialogue and restraint between all parties.

Dairy exports to China

Earlier today (Monday December 22), a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said (translated): "Since initiating the investigation, the Ministry of Commerce has consistently adhered to the principles of fairness, impartiality, openness, and transparency, strictly following Chinese laws and regulations and relevant WTO [World Trade Organisation] rules to fully protect the rights of stakeholders.

"Currently, preliminary evidence indicates that imported dairy products originating from the EU are subsidised, causing substantial injury to the relevant domestic industry in China, and that there is a causal link between the subsidies and the substantial injury.

"In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Anti-Subsidy Regulations of the People's Republic of China, the Ministry of Commerce issued a preliminary ruling on December 22, 2025 determining that the ad valorem subsidy rate for EU companies was between 21.9% and 42.7% , and decided to implement provisional anti-subsidy measures."

It's the latest move in a tit-for-tat economic row between the two trading economies.