NI farmers urged to act on TB 'resolved inconclusive animals'

Herd keepers across Northern Ireland are to receive written advice from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on cattle in their herds that previously gave an inconclusive reaction to a bovine tuberculosis (TB) test but later tested negative.

These animals, known as 'resolved inconclusive reactors' (resolved ICs), may pose a hidden risk, according to the department.

While the animals have passed a follow-up test, scientific evidence shows they are more likely to carry TB infection than cattle that have a negative test history.

If infected but undetected, they can act as a reservoir of disease, threatening herd health and prolonging TB breakdowns, DAERA has advised.

DAERA’s advice on managing resolved ICs is as follows:

Finish and slaughter resolved ICs promptly in non-breeding herds;

In breeding herds, consider voluntary culling at the earliest opportunity, especially in herds with a history of TB;

Prioritise removal if these animals have other health issues such as lameness or fertility problems;

Direct movement to slaughter is the safest option to reduce TB risk.

DAERA’s chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said: “TB remains one of the most challenging animal health issues we face.

“Resolved inconclusive animals may appear healthy, but they carry a higher risk of infection. Removing these animals is the best way to protect your herd.”

TB in NI

Earlier this year, DAERA forecast that compensating Northern Ireland farmers impacted by bovine tuberculosis will reach over £56 million in the current financial year.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said:

"My department’s most recent projection for spend on bovine tuberculosis compensation for the 2025/2026 financial year is £56,351,574.

"This is based on a projected rise in the number of reactor animals and the increasing market value of cattle," Minister Muir said.

The overall cost of the Northern Ireland TB programme this year will be significantly higher when other costs are included.

Minister Muir previously confirmed that in the 12 months up to August 2025, DAERA paid a total of almost £47 million in compensation to herd owners for animals slaughtered for the control of bovine TB in Northern Ireland.