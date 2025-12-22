Spend on beef up nearly 11% in recent months - AHDB

Consumer spend on beef from retailers increased by 10.8% in the UK in the 12 weeks to November 30, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

This was driven by a 19.3% increase in average price, as volumes purchased declined by 7.1% (9,642 tonnes), data from Worldpanel by Numerator UK shows.

Primary beef volumes saw a 10.7% decrease this period, with all primary cuts aside from stewing in decline, Charlotte Forkes-Rees, AHDB retail and consumer insight analyst said.

"Stewing saw an increase in frequency of purchase drive overall performance and resulted in a 2.5% increase in volumes purchased during the period (52 tonnes)," she said.

"Total processed beef saw a 7.7% decline in volume purchased year-on-year. Burgers and grills drove this decline with 571 tonnes (5.3%) less being purchased during the period.

"Total added-value products also saw a volume decrease of 4.6% this period.

"However, ready-to-cook offerings saw a 15.9% increase in volumes purchased, driven by an increase of shoppers during the period."

Lamb

AHDB's Forkes-Rees said that lamb retail products saw a 7% decrease in volumes purchased (1,346 tonnes), accompanied by a 1.7% decrease in spend year-on-year, data from Worldpanel by Numerator UK shows.

Average prices paid increased by 5.7%.

She explained: "Total primary lamb cuts saw a 7.5% volume decrease during the 12-week period, driven by declines across the majority of cuts.

"Steaks was an exception to this, as volumes purchased increased by 28.5% year-on-year.

"This was driven by an increase in shoppers, as well as an increase in frequency of purchase.

"While the overall lamb roasting category saw a 11.5% decrease in volumes during the period, volumes of shoulder roasting purchased increased by 2.8% (28 tonnes) due to an increase in shoppers and an increase in volumes purchased per shop.

"This was driven by shoppers making the most of promotions, as volumes of shoulder roasting purchased on deal increased by 69.1%."

Processed lamb volumes saw a 12.4% increase in volumes purchased this period, with burgers and grills driving this performance.

Burgers and grills saw an additional 96 tonnes purchased (13.1%), due to an increase in shopper numbers and volumes purchased per shopping trip.

Pig meat

Pig meat products saw a 3% increase in spend, driven by a 1.6% increase (3,189 tonnes) in volumes purchased and a 1.4% increase in average prices paid.

Primary pig meat saw volume increases of 2.8% this period, with increases seen for belly (2.2%), fillet (12.9%), mince (38.9%), ribs (3.6%), and roasting (2.2%).

Forkes-Rees explained: "Belly performance was driven by an increase in frequency of purchase; while roasting performance was driven by an increase in volumes purchased per shopper during the period.

"Mince and fillet saw an increase in shopper numbers and an increase in volumes purchased per shopper boost their year-on-year performance.

"Ribs performance was driven by an increase in shopper numbers during the period."

Processed pig meat saw a 1.9% volume increase over the 12-week period.

Sausages (2.9%), sliced cooked meats (0.8%), and gammon (8.4%) all saw volume increases which offset declines seen by other processed cuts.

Forkes-Rees said that sausages benefitted from an "increase in frequency of purchase", while sliced cooked meats performance was "driven by an increase in volumes purchased per shopper".

Gammon performance was due to an increase in shopper numbers, as well as an increase in frequency of purchase.

Total added-value products saw an 5.4% increase in volumes this period.