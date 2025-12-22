Agriland logo

Factory quotes: Christmas week sees more beef-price stability

By Breifne O'Brien

This week's factory quotes see more beef price stability with some outlets operating kills for three days and other sites only killing one or two days and some of the smaller sites not killing cattle at all this week.

Most of the larger processing outlets have four-day kills booked in for next week.

Most of the cattle being processed this week would have been pre-booked ahead of this week.

Some procurement staff gave positive soundings of more stability becoming apparent in beef prices after several weeks of price cuts.

There appears to be some degree of confidence that prices will hold for next week also and into the start of the new year at least.

Factory quotes for heifers and steers

This week, heifers are being quoted at €7.30/kg on the grid with steers (bullocks) being quoted at €7.20/kg on the grid. Some outlets' official quotes are 10c/kg below these levels for this week.

These offers are approximately €1.60/kg above this time last year and despite the recent cuts to beef price, it have been a largely positive year overall for the beef trade.

Breed bonuses of up to 30c/kg remain available for in-spec Angus cattle and Hereford bonuses are generally ranging from 15-20c/kg.

Cows

Cow price offers have also held relatively steady on last week.

'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.50/kg with 6.60/kg being tabled for 'O' grade cows. 'R' grade cows are being quoted at €6.80-6.90kg this week and 'U' grade cows are being quoted at €7.00/kg with premiums available in cases for these.

Some outlets are offering up to 20c/kg below these rates - showing the variation between outlets in cow price currently.

Plainer cows with fat scores below a '2+' or cows with carcass weights below 270kg will be quoted at lower prices.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.40-7.50/kg for 'U' grades. 'R' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.30-7.40/kg.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.20/kg and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at 7.00-7.10/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.10/kg on the grid this week.

