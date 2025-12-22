Agriland logo

€26m for over 100 rural projects under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

€26 million has been announced for 116 projects in rural communities across Ireland under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme (TVRS).

The funding aims to rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and town footfall, combat dereliction and vacancy, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in rural Ireland.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, made the funding announcement today (Monday, December 22).

'High level' of interest

Minister Calleary said: "The scheme continues to have a hugely positive impact in Ireland’s rural towns and villages and this investment will further strengthen this work.

“We will continue to roll-out significant levels of investment in rural Ireland – making our towns and villages better places to live, work, raise a family and run a business."

The minister said there is a "high level" of interest in the scheme and the applications brought forward by local authorities following their engagement with communities are of a "consistently high standard".

"It is positive to note the increasing number of projects coming forward from towns that have been active in the Town Centre First process," he added.

"These towns are working with their town regeneration officers to develop and improve their communities."

Rural projects

Today’s announcement sees 77 projects deemed successful under the TVRS ‘Main Scheme’ receiving funding of €24.4 million.

In addition, €1.85 million is being provided for 39 under the TVRS ‘Project Development Measure’.

This measure supports local authorities to develop a pipeline of projects and provides funding towards the costs to bring projects to a point where they are shovel ready.

Examples of projects which have received funding approval today include:

  • €500,000 for the refurbishment and extension of a 1940’s community hall into a theatre, arts venue and market space in Mountshannon, Co. Clare;
    •
  • €500,000 for the renovation of the three-storey vacant Gaol Block to provide a visitor experience in the Historic and Cultural Quarter in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary;
    •
  • €500,000 for the renovation of two vacant buildings into a community café and shop in Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny;
  • €300,000 for renovation of the Múseum Chorca Dhuibhne and community centre in the Gaeltacht area of Baile an Fheirtéaraigh.

