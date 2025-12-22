DAFM: Important nitrates deadlines for 2025

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Monday, December 22) warned farmers to be mindful of upcoming key nitrates deadlines for 2025.

Under nitrates regulations exporters of organic manure must inform DAFM within four days of any organic manure movements that have taken place.

This requirement has been in effect since the start of the year.

The department has outlined that organic nutrient movements that took place between July 1 and December 31, 2025 must be verified by the importer by January 14, 2026.

But it has also cautioned that some farmers may have missed previous deadlines this year.

DAFM stated today that any organic movements that were declared between January 1 and June 30, 2025 that were not verified by the importer by July 14, 2025 are not considered valid for 2025.

It has specified that while there a "limited number of justified cases" for example if the herdowner is deceased the declaration and verification of organic movements must be done on-line via DAFM's organic nutrient movement app or the myagfood system.

The department has advised farmers if they have any difficulties declaring or verifying organic nutrient movements they should directly make contact with DAFM.

Deadlines

Meanwhile there are are also deadlines approaching in relation to animals and land rental.

DAFM is reminding farmers to submit 2025 temporary movement of animals and land rental/short term grazing agreement records

Completed forms regarding the temporary movement of animals for grazing during 2025 or land rental/short-term grazing and forage agreements relating to 2025 (Record 5) must be submitted by December 31, 2025 or via email to DAFM's nitrates section.

LESS changes in 2025

Separately more farmers were also required to use Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) technologies during 2025.

It was previously compulsory on farms stocked above 130kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare in 2023 but LESS equipment must also now be used for the application of slurry on holdings with grassland stocking rates of 100kg N/ha from grazing livestock manure or above prior to export of livestock manure from the holding.

LESS equipment must also be used for all pig slurry applications and in the case of livestock manure being applied to arable land, the use of LESS equipment is a required - unless the livestock manure is incorporated into soil within 24 hours after application.