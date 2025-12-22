Agriland logo

EU agri-food trade surplus reaches highest level in over a year

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

Aerial view of a container cargo ship at a port
Aerial view of a container cargo ship at a port

The EU agri-food trade surplus increased sharply in October 2025, reaching €6.4 billion.

This represents an 18% increase compared to September and represents the highest monthly surplus in more than a year.

The surplus was 19% higher than in October of last year.

Between January and October 2025, the cumulative EU agri-food surplus stood at €42 billion.

However, this remains €12.5 billion lower than in the same period of 2024, largely reflecting constantly high import prices, in particular for cocoa and coffee.

Imports

EU agri-food imports amounted to €15.4 billion in October 2025, 4% higher than in September but 5% lower than in October 2024.

Despite the year-on-year decline in October, cumulative imports between January and October reached €157.4 billion, an increase of €15.5 billion (11%) compared with the same period in 2024.

Between January and October 2025, imports of fruit and nuts increased by €3.6 billion (17%), primarily due to higher prices (11%).

Among other increases, imports of beef and veal increased by €596 million (28%), due to both higher volumes (17%) and prices (9%).

Imports of oilseeds and protein crops decreased by €1.2 million in value (7%), mainly due to reduced prices for soya cake and seeds, while they increased in volume by 3%.

Imports of cereals declined by €823 million (10%), driven by reduced wheat and maize volumes.

Exports

EU agri-food exports reached a record monthly level in October, supported by strong month-on-month growth and continued price increases.

In October 2025, EU agri-food exports climbed to a record of around €21 billion, an increase of 7% compared to September and 1% higher than in October 2024.

By October, cumulative exports for 2025 came to €199.4 billion, up €3.1 billion (2%) compared to the same period last year.

The strong increase in exports, combined with more moderate import growth, resulted in a significant improvement in the EU agri-food trade balance in October.

The monthly surplus reached €6.4 billion, in line with the increases observed since late summer.

While the cumulative surplus remains below last year’s level, the October figures confirm a strengthening trend.

Exports in the category coffee, tea, cocoa and spices saw the largest increase in value, rising by €2.4 billion (27%) between January and October 2025 compared to 2024.

This was mainly driven by higher prices: a 68% increase for cocoa paste, butter and powder; and a 29% rise for coffee.

Exports of dairy products increased by €908 million (6%), mainly due to higher prices for cheese and butter.

By contrast, EU cereals exports fell by €1.2 billion (12%) during the period, although they are back above 2024 levels since August.

