EPPO investigates possible fraud involving tech for agriculture in Lithuania

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Lithuania is investigating possible subsidy fraud by a company with alleged links to Russian and Belarusian military industry, that are subject to EU restrictive measures.

Three individuals have been detained this week in connection with this investigation, code-named ‘Precision’.

Since December 2023, the company under investigation is implementing a project aimed at providing High Accuracy Service (HAS) enabled universal Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers for precision agriculture, funded by the EU.

These receivers provide high-accuracy, trustworthy positioning for farm machinery and field operations, enabling precise guidance and mapping without relying on local correction infrastructure.

The total budget of the project is €1,064,933.81, of which €745,453.67 is funded by the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA). So far, the company had already received €447,272 of that funding.

Possible fraud

The company submitted a declaration of honour to the EUSPA, stating that it is not subject to any EU restrictive measures.

However, the EPPO said there are reasons to believe that the company has links to Belarusian citizens and companies who cooperate with Russian and Belarusian military industry entities, that are subject to international sanctions.

The company under investigation changed ownership in April 2022, shortly after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, from a Belarusian citizen to a family member with US-Belarusian double citizenship, the EPPO stated.

This was possibly done in order to create the appearance that the company is not managed by Belarusian citizens, the prosecutor's office has suggested.

There are reasons to believe that the company provided potentially misleading information to the EUSPA, therefore fraudulently obtaining EU funding, according to the EPPO.

The pre-trial investigation, with the support of Lithuania’s Financial Crime Investigation Service is underway.

Three individuals and one company have now been informed of their status of suspects. One of the suspects remains in custody for one month.

All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the competent Lithuanian courts of law.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union. It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.