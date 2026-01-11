Online dating safety advice for rural seniors

Online dating can be a lifeline for single people living in rural and remote areas. And January is often the busiest time of the year for meeting online.

In fact, the first Sunday in January is often the busiest day of the year on dating apps.

As more and more seniors take part, this is a good time to be aware of romance scams.

Online dating as an older person can bring a whole new set of concerns. Some of the risks of online dating include fraud, stalking, and sexual abuse.

James Rodgers, head of dating at dating site Senior Lovers, has outlined safety tips for older adults looking to find love online.

Here is what the experts want dating seniors and any caregivers to know in 2026.

Know who you are talking to

‘Catfishing’ is when a person online is pretending to be someone they are not. It is, James said, “more common than you think”.

“In fact there’s a whole TV show about it," he added.

"In the initial stages of finding a potential partner, you want to talk to them, get to know them and open up to them yourself to see if you’re a good match.

“However, there are some warning signs to look out for if you’re dealing with a ‘catfish’.

“Someone who has only the bare minimum information on their dating profile could be a fake.”

To help avoid catfishing, James suggests a video call before the first meeting.

“If someone consistently refuses to go on video, it should raise alarm bells,” he said.

“You could even request a video of them saying a specific thing to prove they are real.”

Turning up to a date only to discover you have been lied to is not just disappointing, it can damage your whole experience in online dating as trust has been diminished.

Do not overshare

Even if you have verified who you’re talking to, it is still important to stay vigilant.

“Unfortunately, some people can take advantage of an emotional connection and your trust in them,” James said.

“As someone with good intentions, it is easy to expect the same from others and assume they too have pure and truthful intentions.”

James described boundaries as “vital”.

“Never be afraid to say no, and if someone makes you feel bad or uncomfortable for upholding these boundaries, they are not meant for you,” he added.

Additionally, he said, if someone makes you uncomfortable, “there is always the option to block and even report them”.

Examples of details people should never share include bank cards, addresses, personal family information, and even daily routines.

“Never send someone money or explicit photos either and make sure any photos you do send, no personal information is visible in the background, like a letter with your address on it,” James said.

“Never give out your passwords, email, phone number or other social media accounts until you know this person well enough.”

Ensure safe meetings

The first face-to-face meetings should be cause for excitement, but not fear.

“When setting up a date, make sure it is in a neutral and public place,” said James.

“Why not suggest a coffee at a café, lunch at a restaurant, a walk in a well-known park or shopping at the mall?”

Public places are the safest option because, James said, “there are a lot of people around”.

He added: “If someone seems pushy to meet in private, at your home or their home, this is a major red flag, especially when meeting for the first time.”

Another layer of safety is to inform family, friends or a caregiver of who you are meeting, when and where.

James explained: “If something doesn’t go well, people know where to find you and who you are with.

“Send them a screenshot of their dating profile so they have a face to the name too. You can even set up location sharing with trusted people so they can keep an eye on you.”

Managing expectations

Emotional safety is also important. So realistic expectations and clear communications can help here.

“Do not try to replace a previous partner, rush into a relationship or worry about what people think of you,” James said.

“That being said, clear communication about what you are looking for from dating is important, so you know you are both on the same page, as well as discussing past relationships and your vision for the future.”

“Things don’t always go to plan when dating, things don’t always work out, and that’s okay.

He warned: “Not communicating about these things can lead to conflict and misunderstandings.”

Red flags to look out for

James listed some additional red flags to look out for and subtle tactics often used to manipulate seniors:

Declaring love on the first date or becoming attached very soon;

An excess of personal questions from the start, especially about your address, workplace, date of birth, or other information which could be used to commit fraud;

Insisting on keeping your relationship hidden from their friends and family;

Asking for money or financial help;

Them knowing details about you that you did not share;

Controlling behaviour.

Finally, James commented:“Online dating should be both safe and enjoyable for seniors looking to find companionship.

“Approach it with an open mind, realistic expectations, and clear communication about what you want.

“Engaging in shared activities, enjoying light-hearted conversations, and taking things at your own pace can make the process exciting rather than stressful.

"With the right precautions outlined here and a positive mindset, online dating can be a safe, fulfilling journey to new friendships and love.”