How do pre-emergent herbicides interact with blackgrass?

Scientists at Rothamsted Research have discovered that pre-emergent herbicides affect blackgrass in strikingly different ways.

The chemistries in question are: flufenacet; EPTC; and tri-allate.

The finding sheds light on the complex biochemical mechanisms behind herbicide action in one of the UK’s most persistent agricultural weeds, according to the researchers

By revealing how ‘Group 15’ herbicides act differently, this work supports more targeted and effective use of pre-emergent herbicides in integrated weed management.

Blackgrass

Blackgrass costs farmers in the UK and Ireland very large sums of money in lost yields each year.

It has evolved resistance to multiple herbicide groups, making effective control increasingly challenging.

Group 15 herbicides - described as those that affect shoot growth by inhibiting very long-chain fatty acid synthesis - are a cornerstone of weed control strategies.

However, there were always questions on whether this generic label was appropriate as, until now, little was known about how these herbicides affect blackgrass at the physiological or molecular level.

Research findings

Using controlled growth experiments and advanced lipid profiling, the Rothamsted team identified a number of key trends.

First off, flufenacet strongly inhibited both shoot and root growth and reduced wax and very long-chain fatty acid content, particularly in sensitive biotypes.

Tri-allate caused dramatic reductions in polyunsaturated fatty acids in shoots, suggesting a unique mode of action beyond wax synthesis.

Meanwhile, EPTC had milder effects, altering wax composition more than fatty acid profiles.

Rothamsted’s Dr. Dana MacGregor, commented: “Looking at physiology or metabolism, it is clear these herbicides don’t all work the same way.

“Although these three herbicides are grouped together, their effects on plant growth and metabolism are different."

"Understanding these differences is not only scientifically interesting, but it also helps farmers and agronomists choose the right product for the right situation.”

Frédéric Beaudoin, a lipid metabolism specialist at Rothamsted, added: “Fatty acid and lipid metabolic pathways are complex and interconnected with other metabolic processes.

"The wax profile of blackgrass is unusual, compared to most other grasses.

"By studying how these herbicides influence it, we not only learn about their activity but also gain fundamental insights into their molecular targets and mode of action, which we now believe to be more complicated than initially thought.”

Biotypes

The study also compared two blackgrass biotypes: one herbicide-sensitive and one with metabolic resistance.

Responses varied significantly between them.

Rothamsted’s Dr. Hannah Blyth said: “There’s no evidence of resistance to Group 15 herbicides in blackgrass, but populations from different fields can behave very differently.

“Studying these differences gives us insight into how physiological, genetic, or metabolic traits shape herbicide responses and helps us design better strategies for sustainable weed control.”