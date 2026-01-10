Watch: Athlone rally - more than 10k farmers, a coffin and Ireland's Call

"No No No to Mercosur", a chant that echoed across the campus of Technological University of Shannon (TUS) in Athlone, Co. Westmeath today (Saturday, January 10) as more than 10,000 farmers and supporters congregated to demonstrate their opposition to the EU Mercosur Partnership Agreement.

The mammoth event was organised by Independent Ireland, primarily led by MEP Ciaran Mullooly and TD Michael Fitzmaurice but it was the first time in a very long time that so many farm organisations and groups and politicians from across the spectrum united with one voice to shout down what they termed a "rotten stinking deal" for Irish farmers.

The EU Mercosur Partnership Agreement was approved by the majority of member states at a meeting of the EU Council yesterday (Friday, January 9). Ireland, France, Poland, Hungary, and Austria were the only member states to vote against it.

Belgium abstained in yesterday's vote. The approval yesterday allows EU president Ursula von der Leyen to go ahead and sign the deal with the South American countries of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The deal would eliminate tariffs on 91% of all products exported between the two regions, primarily machinery and automobiles going to Mercosur and a quota of beef coming from Brazil.

But that does not mean the matter is done and dusted. It still needs to be ratified by the European Parliament in the coming weeks, which is why Independent Ireland said it wanted to rally support. It wants to try and convince as many MEPs, Irish or otherwise, to vote against the deal.

Rally against Mercosur deal

Today's rally began before 9:00a.m when tractors from across the country started to arrive on the west side of Athlone to begin forming the convoy and Agriland's 'Eye in the Sky' was on standby to capture the spectacle.

The arrivals were delayed somewhat due to treacherous road conditions with unexpected black ice in some areas.

Once a significant number had arrived, they formed into a cavalcade and under the efficient monitoring of An Garda Síochána and more than 300 volunteer stewards, they began to travel along the N6 from west to east to congregate at the TUS campus.

Some bore placards that read "No farmers, No Food", others were decorated in Irish flags and displayed signs that read "No to Mercosur". Other less... reserved... signs outlined in no uncertain terms what they thought of Ursula von der Leyen, Brazilian beef and even the Irish Government.

The sports arena at TUS Athlone was packed to a safe capacity which therefore meant that as many of the crowd had to watch the rally from the pitches outside on a big screen.

As the speeches got underway in the arena, the endless convoy of arriving tractors continued to make their way into the campus, in fact there were still vehicles arriving as the speeches were nearing the end.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly introduced each speaker who was given a short 3-minute window to convey their reasons for attending the rally and their concerns about Mercosur. Time was tight with about 20 speakers scheduled to take to the podium.

There were too many organisations, groups, societies, businesses to mention all but some of those in attendance included: Irish Farmers' Association(IFA); Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA); Irish Natura Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA); Macra; Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA); Beef Plan; Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI); Irish Grain Growers' Group (IGGG); and myriad politicians such as Independent Ireland, Sinn Féin and independents.

The message was clear - Irish farmers feel they are being sold out. And maybe some would consider this a legitimate claim. Some others might say, that as a country that only accounts for 1% of the voting population of the EU, perhaps they know they are selling out Irish farmers, but they are willing to accept that.

We spoke to some of the farmers and supporters who turned up for today's rally - click the video below:

Safeguards have been proposed to limit as much damage as possible to the domestic market in the EU, but farmers at the rally today want more, they are not satisfied that the safeguards which are proposed go far enough.

Perhaps there is space then in this context for Irish MEPs to lobby their fellow EU parliamentarians to, at the very least, ask for more protections for the beef sector here.

So many young people attended the rally today and they seemed genuinely concerned and distressed that the career they hope to one day do full-time won't be there for them when the time comes.

With circumstances such as this, hindsight tends to be a determining factor and it may well be a case that the proof of the pudding will be in the eating, perhaps in five years time, or rather the proof of the beef will be in the eating.... of Brazilian, or Irish.

Click the gallery below and scroll across for a flavour of the day as captured by the Agriland team. Additional reporting by Breifne O'Brien, Shane King, William Cribbin.