Feed mills urged to clarify Mercosur grain imports at Athlone event

Irish-based feed mills were called on to clarify the amount of Mercosur grain they are using in their rations at the rally against the EU Mercosur trade deal, organised by Independent Ireland in Athlone today (Saturday, January 10).

The event, which culminated in a series of speeches from political representatives and farm lobby groups at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) saw farmers, contractors and supporters flock to Athlone, Co. Westmeath, in droves.

Tractors, 4X4s, as well as lorries, harvesters and loaders all arrived to Athlone in their hundreds for the event which was titled: 'Athlone Mercosur Farmers and Community Meeting'.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) James Kelly said: "Ireland imported 750,000t of grains and feedstuffs in 2024 from Mercosur countries, much of which he claimed "is genetically modified".

Chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) James Kelly

The IGGG chairman said: "A lot of you may wonder why we're here today supporting you - well many of our members have beef enterprises.

"Tillage farmers have first-hand experience of dealing with imports from South America which do not meet EU standards. You are where we were many decades ago. Do not allow the same mistakes to be made."

The IGGG chair said that Irish farmers "produce the world's highest quality beef and cereals but with the extra embedded costs" and emphasised "we cannot compete with non-EU standard imports".

The IGGG chairman said: "We call on farmers to reject these grains and insist that their supplier prioritise Irish grain or EU grain in its absence.

L-R: Bobby Miller co-secretary and James Kelly, chairperson, IGGG

"Last year, the EU exported 40 million tonnes of grain and feedstuffs.

"I call on millers here today and anywhere in the country, in order to help your customers make an informed decision, please state publicly the amount of native grain you use and also the amount of grain that you use from Mercosur countries or countries outside the EU. We don't think that is too big an ask."

He continued: "We would also call, as has been alluded to by the French Minister for Agriculture in the recent past, that safeguards be put in place for those of us that are already caught up in a Mercosur-style scenario.

"We ask this not to be put in place just to protect farmers' incomes but also to protect food safety and public health.

"We must insist on the EU environmental food safety and public health standards for all imports, no compromise whatsoever.

"The future of beef and tillage farms depend on this."