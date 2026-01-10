Edgeworthstown Library to host 6-week climate course for over-55s

A free six-week climate change for the over-55s will commence in Edgeworthstown Library, Co. Longford, on Tuesday, January 13.

Facilitated by Jacinta Barrins, a retired United Nations diplomat, the course is being organised by Longford County Council age-friendly and climate action teams.

The course will run for two hours, 10:30a.m-12:30p.m, every Tuesday for six weeks.

Aimed at helping the over 55s to demystify climate change, the initiative will focus on explaining in common language what climate change is and why people are being urged to act.

Jacinta Barrins, former UN diplomat and climate mentor

Jacinta Barrins will explain the science behind the link between a cup of tea and climate change.

Participants can expect to be engaged and motivated, according to Longford County Council.

There will be lots of discussion on practical everyday actions that can be taken, said Jacinta who delivers the courses on a voluntary basis around the county.

Climate change course

Week one of the course on Tuesday, January 13 will focus on understanding the basics of climate change.

This will involve discussing basic climate-related terms like greenhouse gas emissions, targets, the Paris Agreement, and the relationship between the cup of tea and climate change.

Week two will examine changing behaviour and will discuss the barriers holding people back from taking climate action.

The focus of week three on Tuesday, January 27 will be carbon footprints.

Participants will learn how to calculate their carbon footprint for their household consumption actions such as housing, transport, food, and waste.

The course then moves to the action phase in week four on Tuesday, February 3 when participants will be invited to choose one action to do to help the planet and get expert support.

The spotlight on week five on Tuesday, 10 February will be on planning and discussing the barriers that might hold people back from implementing the one action.

The final week six on Tuesday, 14 April will invite participants to share their progress of the one action among their peers, enjoy the benefits and tell family and friends about climate change.