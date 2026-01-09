Watch: Escaped flock of sheep pay Mayo homeowner a surprise visit

By Conor Galligan

Source: Ring UK and Ireland's Youtube
Erin, a homeowner from Westport, Co. Mayo, was enjoying her holiday away in Croatia when she was alerted through her Ring Video Doorbell that there were some surprise visitors back home - an escaped flock of curious sheep.

The footage, recorded on a Ring Video Doorbell at the home of Erin in Westport, shows sheep approaching the front door before gathering on the doorstep, keen to explore their new surroundings.

Erin was greeted by the flock of sheep when her Ring doorbell sent a motion detection alert to her phone.

She said: "We answered, and the sheep were there; we were all laughing, it was hilarious!

"I couldn't believe it when I looked at my Ring app and saw a flock of sheep standing at my front door; they had broken out of a field nearby.

“We see lots of things in the Irish countryside, but this is the funniest thing we've encountered at our door so far."

The footage also made the rounds in Erin's family WhatsApp group, where it got a great reaction.

Erin explained that following her virtual encounter with the flock of sheep, one of her neighbours spotted the sheep and returned them safely back to the field.

Home security

The home security company, Ring stated that this incident highlights how Ring devices can capture not just security moments, but also the unforeseen and amusing events that happen around Irish homes.

Through the doorbell's motion detection, Irish homeowners are alerted to any activity at their door - whether it's a delivery, a visitor, or in this case, a flock of sheep - even when they're thousands of miles away

Ring's international managing director, Dave Ward said: "Ring security cameras are designed to give homeowners peace of mind, no matter what's happening outside their door.

"While Ring is known for keeping homes secure, it's always wonderful to see our devices capturing the more unusual moments of everyday life too.

"Erin wouldn’t have known the sheep were at her door if it wasn’t for Ring and it's these unexpected moments that remind us why staying connected to home matters," he added.

