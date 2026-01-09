NI sheep farmers advised not to store wool over winter

Sheep farmers in Northern Ireland have been advised that wool stored over the autumn/winter period will only decline in terms of its quality.

Ulster Wool board member, Brendan Kelly, told Agriland: “Wool stored in bales on farm over the autumn and winter months will absorb significant amounts of moisture from the atmosphere.

“And while this may add to the weight of a bale, the end result is wool that will be of an inferior quality at time of grading."

His "clear advice" to flock owners with wool left in store is to have it delivered to Ulster Wool’s depot at Muckamore in Co. Antrim in order to be graded "as quickly as possible".

“I know that some farmers may choose to hold on to wool in order to play the market. But come this time of the year, this is a false economy in every sense of the term," he explained.

International wool markets

Meanwhile, international wool markets continue to gather strength.

The Ulster Wool representative also sits on the board of British Wool, which hosts monthly wool auctions.

“The most recent auction saw prices average 119 pence per kilo," Kelly said.

“Supply demand factors are driving wool prices at the present time. The final wool clip figure in Northern Ireland for 2025 will probably come in 4% down year-on-year.

“The equivalent figure for England is 8%. And these figures are fully in line with the fall-off in sheep numbers that has been recorded over the past 12 months."

The Wool Board representative’s current term of office runs through until the beginning of April 2027.

He said: “I am eligible to put my name forward for a further three-year period and am fully of a mind to do so.

“If required, elections will be held in January of next year.”

Source: British Wool

Kelly cited “unfinished business” as his rationale for wanting to remain in position as Northern Ireland’s representative to the Wool Board.

“Working to achieve a bespoke support system for Northern Ireland’s sheep sector has been a priority for me," he continued.

He explained that he represented the wool sector on Northern Ireland’s Sheep Task Force.

“The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has indicated its principled backing for a sheep support measure," he said.

“But it comes down to finding a budget in order to make this a reality.

“Let’s hope this can be achieved in 2026.”